Humour

Tokyo's not the only one who's taken things a step too far

Most of us have overstepped some invisible mark at some point or another

I don't know how many people have listened to this clip that went viral about 15 years ago. It is supposed to be audio from a San Diego, California, radio breakfast show where the hosts prank friends and family members on behalf of a listener, in exchange for a prize.



A listener, Bob, gives the radio hosts his home number to call his wife, Lois, and pretend to be his boss. They proceed to "break the sad news" that they've had to fire Bob because he was caught diddling his secretary on his office desk...