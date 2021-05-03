WATCH | Thembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Record

A self-trained gymnast hailing from Thembisa, Zama Mofokeng, has broken a Guinness World Record yet again, putting SA on the map with his amazing one-handed backflips.

The champion first broke a Guinness World Record in 2017 for the most consecutive back handsprings with one hand. Back then he managed 24 flips. In March this year he beat his own record with 36 consecutive one-handed backflips

The 31-year-old is an aspiring screenplay writer, who, after being hit by a car at the age of six, suffered severe seizures. He says his goal is to motivate people who suffer from epilepsy and are living with a disability to not lose hope and to follow their dreams.

TimesLIVE