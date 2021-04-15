SA man's race to smash world record with 133 consecutive half marathons

He said it took him months of therapy to work up the courage and put himself on medicine, and admit to the people he cared about the most that he suffered from anxiety.

“It takes great courage to speak out and recognise that you suffer from a mental disorder. The more we can open the conversation surrounding mental health, the greater the understanding and empathy will be with those that suffer.”

His ambitions go beyond that of raising awareness as he aims to garner R6m to support the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), an organisation on the forefront of patient advocacy, education and de-stigmatisation of mental illness in SA.

Through his crowdfunding campaign Mentally Aweh launched on BackaBuddy, Cock hopes to reach out to those affected by a “new wave of mental health concern” due to isolation brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want people to know that it is OK to tell people you’re struggling with your mental health. It doesn’t mean your life is over, or that you’re different or weird — and it’s OK to take medication for it. These things all help, they’re not there to be stigmatised or laughed at or looked down upon as a weakness. The misconception that this problem has no solution is simply not true,” he said.

TimesLIVE