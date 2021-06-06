How far apart is neither rude nor risky? Etiquette in the Covid age

We'll need to revisit our social norms as we emerge from the pandemic, writes David Gorin

A delightful pocket-book guide compiled in 1890, Etiquette for Gentlemen, offers all manner of guidance — hilariously so, in certain respects. How times have changed — or have they? As we begin to emerge from Covid's constraints, it's opportune to revisit our social norms.



Unfortunately, politeness seems to be fading, fast. It should be invisible, but now it stands out by exception. When last did you see a seat being offered to an elderly person, or a driver voluntarily giving way at an intersection? Yet politeness has a persistent power, and those who disdain manners or mock etiquette are actually masking a begrudging admiration...