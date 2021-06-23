Britney Spears finally gets her day in court — but what will she say?

Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again.

What she will say, and whether her fans and the media will hear it, is anyone's guess.

The former teen phenomenon, now 39, is not expected to appear in person on Wednesday but to talk to the judge by audio link. The last time Spears did so was in May 2019 but the court was closed to the public and her testimony was sealed.

Spears has been subject to a conservatorship, or guardianship, since 2008 when she suffered a breakdown. A year later she returned with a new album and world tour and worked solidly until late 2018. Details of her mental health have never been disclosed.

The singer's status as a pop culture icon, and the mystery surrounding her mental health, has focused attention on Wednesday's hearing.