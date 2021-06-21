Court to finally hear from Britney Spears on conservatorship

Pop star Britney Spears is due on Wednesday to address the Los Angeles court handling the conservatorship, or guardianship, arrangement that has controlled much of her personal and business affairs since 2008.

Spears, 39, “requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly”, her lawyer Samuel Ingham told the court in April.

“My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis.”

The judge then set a June 23 hearing for Spears to speak to the court. It's not known which matters the singer plans to address.

The singer's father, Jamie Spears, was appointed his daughter's conservator in 2008 after the pop star was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment after a widely publicised breakdown.