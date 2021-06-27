Humour

I long to have enough money to pay someone to bully me in my own home

Bring back the good old-fashioned housekeeper

The year is 1976. Unit 1 North, Mpumalanga Township, Hammarsdale. Around midnight, a school teacher parks his Toyota Corola in his yard on an icy winter night. He is singing quite loudly, in the old-fashioned African custom, to warn any illicit lover who might be in his bed that the man of the house is back. He's had more than a few at Sis' Olga's shebeen. He tries to open his door with his keys - and realises that the metal door of his matchbox house is bolted from the inside.



He does not want to wake his wife, for obvious reasons. So, he goes to the hardly 3m x 4m second bedroom, where three of his sons share bunk beds with Auntie Toby, the housekeeper. She tells him to bugger off and go back from whence he came. He cajoles her to please let him in. She makes him promise that he will stop singing Lomhlaba wakwaBhaca' at the top of his voice. He promises and goes around to the kitchen door. For five minutes she just lets him stand outside in the freezer of the night. When she finally opens for him, he's as quiet as a mouse...