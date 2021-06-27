Tough choices as Covid swamps SA

Organised business is pushing to leave the economy open, saying there will be "significant impacts in terms of reductions in GDP if we go through level 3 to level 4 restrictions".

A minister who attended yesterday's meeting of the NCCC said there was "a sense of shock" following a presentation by the MAC.

"They propose that we must take drastic measures," said the minister.

The experts are said to have pointed out that even in countries where the majority has been vaccinated, the Delta variant continues to cause havoc.

The minister said the proposal did not specify whether tighter measurers should be introduced in Gauteng only or throughout the country.

"They just painted a picture to say . in a general way, you need to take drastic measures or else people are going to perish."

He said this put the cabinet in a difficult position as there are "competing interests".

"The effects of the first hard lockdown are being felt to this day. All industries were affected but the hospitality sector was the worst affected. If you shut down the country it will just die."

Organised business has urged a nuanced approach that balances restrictions against the need to save jobs and keep the economy going.

In Gauteng, the hotspot of the third wave, premier David Makhura this week all but ruled out moving to a level 5 lockdown in the province.

Martin Kingston, chair of the steering committee of Business for SA (B4SA), said the organisation would support further restrictions under level 3, including extending the curfew and limiting numbers at venues, but every effort had to be made to keep the economy going "because we can't afford to shut it down".

"We believe that there are significant impacts in terms of reductions in GDP if we go through level 3 to level 4 restrictions," he said.

"I think a level 5 lockdown is completely unrealistic and though I have seen some speculation, I don't think there is any prospect of that being the case."

Sandile Zungu, president of the Black Business Council, which is a member of B4SA, said the economy should not be shut down at all.

"We are not a First World economy like those in Europe or America which can bounce back with relative ease," said Zungu.

At yesterday's press briefing, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi made an impassioned plea for Gauteng residents not to have gatherings this weekend.

"We continue to see infections rapidly rising and Gauteng continues to be the epicentre of these new infections.

"We remain very worried about the rise in hospitalisations, which is putting a lot of strain on the health facilities in Gauteng. The trends are clearly showing that other provinces are going to experience the trend we are seeing in Gauteng, notably in the Western and Eastern Cape."

The highly infectious Delta variant, which has caused Covid to rampage through India, has been widely detected in tests, said professor Tulio de Oliveira, a member of the ministerial advisory committee.

Globally, the strain is reportedly causing more severe sickness and hitting younger people particularly hard.

But he said the Pfizer vaccine being administered in SA is up to 96% effective against the Delta variant.