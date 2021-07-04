Humour
Organising playdates for our elderly parents is an irresistible idea
If your folks forced you socialise with their friends' random kids, now's the time for revenge
04 July 2021 - 00:02
I remember it like it was yesterday. It was the 1985 July holidays. I was a scrawny 13-year-old in standard 7. Quiet, brooding, a bookworm, nerd and a hopeless hermit.
For the past fortnight I had been religiously following the championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, where an unknown 17-year-old flame-haired German called Boris Becker had been on a giant-slaying mission. His semifinal match against Swede Anders Järryd had been abandoned the previous evening and would continue on the Saturday...
