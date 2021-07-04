Lifestyle

Humour

Organising playdates for our elderly parents is an irresistible idea

If your folks forced you socialise with their friends' random kids, now's the time for revenge

04 July 2021 - 00:02

I remember it like it was yesterday. It was the 1985 July holidays. I was a scrawny 13-year-old in standard 7. Quiet, brooding, a bookworm, nerd and a hopeless hermit.

For the past fortnight I had been religiously following the championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, where an unknown 17-year-old flame-haired German called Boris Becker had been on a giant-slaying mission. His semifinal match against Swede Anders Järryd had been abandoned the previous evening and would continue on the Saturday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Meddling in politics’ or just having fun? Nando’s outrages Zuma fans with ... Food
  2. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 BET Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. IN PICS | William and Harry put aside differences at unveiling of Diana statue Lifestyle
  4. Why Princess Charlene won't spend her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Lifestyle
  5. How to choose higher education institutions offering distance learning Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...