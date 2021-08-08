WTF Is Going On?

What are the Olympics for? Maybe not what you think

It seems this round is less about old-school excellence and the greatness of the human spirit and more about showing it's okay to falter

What are the Olympics for? I know what you're going to say - after all, I am of Greek extraction and have been drinking the magic juice of Olympic spirit at my mother's Hellenic bosom since birth.



The Olympics are for higher-order ideas about the greatness of the human spirit and the reflected glory of human excellence as expressed in the feats of the athletes who challenge themselves every four years. They represent their nations, but rise above all that to remind us there is such a thing as universal hope for a better, peaceful world where excellence, dedication and fair play act as a social glue to bring the planet together...