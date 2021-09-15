FREE TO READ | Celebrating Women and their successes

Lifestyle

The pandemic has placed a microscope on the day-to-day struggles around the world, but also highlighted the resilience of many

15 September 2021 - 10:18
During these difficult times, there are still many successes for women to be proud of.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov

The resilience of women has never been tested more in our recent history than it has been over the past 18 months.

The pandemic, which hit us early in 2020, placed a microscope on the day-to-day struggles many within our communities, especially women, still face. 

According to the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2021, it will now take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide. It goes on to say that progress seems stalled, even slightly reversed.

The women we talk to in this issue of Celebrating Women share with us that while progress along many fronts for women is slow, there certainly are pockets of success that must be acknowledged, encouraged, replicated and celebrated.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

