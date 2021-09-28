From predator to Martin Luther King Jr: Five key moments from R Kelly trial

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial. Prosecutors described a decades-long scheme in which the R&B singer used his fame to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

Kelly, once one of the biggest selling R&B singers with hits like I Can Believe I Can Fly, was convicted on all nine counts after some 25 years of using his fame and wealth to lure underage girls and women for sex.

Reactions poured in on social media, with activists and organisations hailing the verdict as justice for the women he abused over the years.