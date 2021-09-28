Toilets change lives. Period

More than 3,800 SA schools only have pit toilets

In 2018, government’s sanitation audit found that 3,898 schools across SA only had pit latrines available. Another 3,040 schools had proper sanitation but still housed pit toilets, making it dangerous for children to go to school.

In 2020, the Limpopo department of basic education found that 80% of schools in the province were still using basic pit toilets, with no access to water. The report showed 35% of schools had toilets that were in such poor condition they needed to be replaced, and 37% of toilets across schools were pit toilets and insufficient for the number of pupils.

“Add the fact that 3-million households in SA don’t have access to reliable drinking water, and 14.1-million people cannot access safe sanitation, and we have a public health crisis on our hands. One that’s made even worse by the Covid-19 pandemic where something as basic as washing your hands can save your life,” says Elijah Adera, regional programme manager for WaterAid Southern Africa.

Despite the department of basic education’s claim in August this year that it has made “great strides” in replacing pit latrines at schools across SA, Section27 has charged the state for not having a “clear and coherent plan” to do so. Advocate Chris McConnachie said the plan will only start in 2026 and end in 2030.