An eye for Jazz: Photo exhibit unearths musical treasures

The third iteration of a photo exhibition of South African jazz musicians attests to this music and its creators’ cultural importance, writes Tymon Smith

The performers of the distinctive and ever-evolving South African jazz scene have been some of the most well-documented musicians of any genre in SA’s rich aural history. Photographers such as Rashid Lombard, George Hallett, Rafs Mayet and Oscar Gutierrez have all trained their lenses on musical magicians casting their spells on audiences in venues at home and abroad, creating a rich archive of South African jazz.



Veteran photographer Siphiwe Mhlambi has over the past three decades made a name for himself as a visual chronicler of the musicians who make the music that has captured his imagination since he was a child...