Will Twitter ever add the highly requested 'edit feature'? Here's why many think not

Twitter users were left in stitches and some fuming after the company mockingly tweeted that “typos” are what make their tweets original.

Twitter users have long called for the company to introduce the highly requested “edit” feature which would allow them to make changes to their posts without the hassle of deleting all 140 characters, unless they are brave enough to keep a post with typos on the TL.

Twitter has long ignored the requests and on Monday joked that typos make the messages “original”.

“This is all we get for asking for an edit button,” responded one Twitter user.

Another said: “that’s why typically don’t correct a lot of my writings ... I’m not afraid of my imperfections — I embrace them.”

The imperfection that comes with not having an edit button is what they enjoy about the app, said another.

“That's why Twitter is different. I love it this way.”