New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans in a tizz

Some might prefer it, but our motoring editor finds it less sporty and more of a practical version

Comparisons between the incumbent and predecessor are inevitable when you are dealing with a performance brand like the Golf GTI. These are subjective matters, of course. From my perspective, there are many aspects that make the eighth-generation car considerably less endearing than the one it replaces.



For starters, the look — but this is a criticism of how number eight has evolved overall — rather than of the GTI trim particularly. Whereas the old car had a handsomeness about it, the new one has a disinterested face. ..