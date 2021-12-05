Adidas' new V&A Waterfront store is its greenest in Africa
Customers can help themselves to the purest water and air that's fresher than outside in a space full of reclaimed materials and plants
05 December 2021 - 00:00
The new adidas store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town is the brand's most sustainable store in Africa. The store is currently undergoing LEED-certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) in accordance with the US Green Building Council’s rating system aimed at providing a framework for healthy, highly efficient green buildings.
Globally, adidas has committed to having nine out of 10 of its products feature sustainable technology, material, design or manufacturing method by 2025, and to achieving climate neutrality by 2050...
