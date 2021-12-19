Documentaries

Want thought-provoking viewing? Here are three of 2021's best doccies

The films tackle Mexican law enforcement, the tale of an Afghan refugee, and the fascinating story of one of musical history’s most innovative groups

A COP MOVIE



Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios’ formally inventive documentary takes the stories of two police officers and uses them to break down the boundaries between fact, fiction and performance to create a complicated and layered meditation on the psychology of those who make the decision to enforce the law in one of the world’s most corrupt-ridden environments...