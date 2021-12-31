Opinion
Dating with a disability means facing cruelty but I still want romance
Disabled people are often overlooked when it comes to romantic relationships and are rarely seen as sexual beings
When kissing was safe in pre-Covid times, I was friend-zoned by a man I’d met at a small dinner party. Luckily, I was saved from any melodrama because I was more interested in his friend, but the over-thinking was inevitable. He barely knew me, so naturally a question I found myself asking once again was if my neurological condition, cerebral palsy, contributed to this rejection? As if finding a partner didn’t come with enough anxiety, this is what dating is like for me: a woman in her mid-30s with a physical disability.
I was born with cerebral palsy, which is a neurological condition, affecting me physically. I have a unique way of walking and a crouched gait. Despite my physical appearance, I still want to find my prince and experience the accompanying romance...
