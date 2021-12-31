Lifestyle

Opinion

Dating with a disability means facing cruelty but I still want romance

Disabled people are often overlooked when it comes to romantic relationships and are rarely seen as sexual beings

31 December 2021 - 00:00 By Jemah Starling

When kissing was safe in pre-Covid times, I was friend-zoned by a man I’d met at a small dinner party. Luckily, I was saved from any melodrama because I was more interested in his friend, but the over-thinking was inevitable. He barely knew me, so naturally a question I found myself asking once again was if my neurological condition, cerebral palsy, contributed to this rejection? As if finding a partner didn’t come with enough anxiety, this is what dating is like for me: a woman in her mid-30s with a physical disability.

I was born with cerebral palsy, which is a neurological condition, affecting me physically. I have a unique way of walking and a crouched gait. Despite my physical appearance, I still want to find my prince and experience the accompanying romance...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From winning the crown to participating in Miss Universe: 5 quotes from Miss SA ... Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  3. Want thought-provoking viewing? Here are three of 2021's best doccies Lifestyle
  4. Make the most of mango season with these mouth-watering recipes Food
  5. Stress is contagious in relationships — here’s what you can do to support your ... Health & Sex

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration