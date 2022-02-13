WTF is Going On?
Putin's long, white table is a buffet feast for the world's meme makers
Russia's leader takes social distancing to extremes, with a meeting that makes him look like a grumpy toddler in a high chair
I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a throne room. They're uniformly built on a very grand scale. The idea is to indicate to the supplicant that they are, indeed, very small fry in relation to the big fish in a position of authority sitting on the throne in the very big room.
So far, so obvious. It’s the kind of thing Donald Trump excelled at. He's probably building a big throne room as we speak down at Mar-a-Lago, so he can sit there and stew about his stolen election and plot his re-entry into US politics and into the throne room in King’s Landing or wherever. He has plans for the Iron Throne, probably with two built-in TV’s on either arm and a button that delivers Micky D’s directly to his chair via a chute. “Make mine supersized.” A chap can dream...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.