Lifestyle

WTF is Going On?

Putin's long, white table is a buffet feast for the world's meme makers

Russia's leader takes social distancing to extremes, with a meeting that makes him look like a grumpy toddler in a high chair

13 February 2022 - 00:02

I don’t know if you’ve ever been in a throne room. They're uniformly built on a very grand scale. The idea is to indicate to the supplicant that they are, indeed, very small fry in relation to the big fish in a position of authority sitting on the throne in the very big room.

So far, so obvious. It’s the kind of thing Donald Trump excelled at. He's probably building a big throne room as we speak down at Mar-a-Lago, so he can sit there and stew about his stolen election and plot his re-entry into US politics and into the throne room in King’s Landing or wherever. He has plans for the Iron Throne, probably with two built-in TV’s on either arm and a button that delivers Micky D’s directly to his chair via a chute. “Make mine supersized.” A chap can dream...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How do we love the Huawei nova Y9a smartphone? Let us count the ways Lifestyle
  2. Love at the lodge: this luxe Limpopo getaway is a guaranteed 'I do' Travel
  3. WIN A BURSARY | Critical thinking skills will set your teen up for success Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | LOL! Donovan and Davina Goliath give Netflix’s ‘Tinder Swindler’ a ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022