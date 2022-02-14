WATCH | Checkers jumps on the ‘Tinder Swindler’ bandwagon for Valentine’s Day, and its hilarious
If your “enemies” are after you and you can’t physically go to th shops to do your grocery shopping, the Checkers Sixty60 app might be the perfect place for you. Not only because they are convenient, but because they get it, OK?
The retailer jumped on the Tinder Swindler bandwagon for Valentine's Day and it is hilarious.
For those who have been living under a rock, Tinder Swindler is a popular Netflix documentary that investigated the experiences of women who lost everything after they were conned by Simon Leviev, a man they met on the dating app Tinder.
Leviev lives a lavish lifestyle which the women claimed was funded by their hard-earned money
Victims from as far back as 2015 opened up about his alleged swindling ways. He would ask them to take out loans and use their credit cards, and asked one of his exes to pawn her car and give him the money because he feared he could be traced through his transactions.
He managed to convince them he is a high profile businessman in the diamond industry, and would not stay in the same place for too long because his “enemies are after me”.
His “bodyguard”, known as Peter, is also featured in the documentary.
“Peter hurt” he would tell the women via text before he asked them for money whenever the two men were in “danger.”
If the women did not have the money he asked for, he would often lose his temper and threaten them via voice notes.
“For every action, there is a reaction” he would say before he apologised with “I love you, I care about you. I am not your enemy” .
The Checkers Sixty60 app has items listed under some of Leviev’s iconic lines.
Under “Peter hurt” are first aid household items, and under “my enemies are after me” are energy drinks.
The service claims there is “no need to pawn your car” for their flower selection.
It had many in stitches, and they took to social media to give the company props.
