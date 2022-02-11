Lifestyle

WATCH | LOL! Donovan and Davina Goliath give Netflix’s ‘Tinder Swindler’ a South African twist

11 February 2022 - 12:44
Donovan and Davina Goliath have shared a hilarious parody of the popular Netflix documentary 'Tinder Swindler'.
Donovan and Davina Goliath have shared a hilarious parody of the popular Netflix documentary 'Tinder Swindler'.
Image: Instagram/ Donovan Goliath

Comedians Donovan and Davina Goliath have put a local spin on the popular Netflix series Tinder Swindler, and they nailed it.

The documentary follows the story of alleged international fraudster Simon Hayut “Leviev” who conned Cecile Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte for years.

All three women met Leviev on the dating app Tinder. 

Between 2017 and 2019, Leviev convinced the women he is a son of wealthy LLD Diamonds CEO Lev Leviev. He also claimed he had dangerous enemies who were after him and his bodyguard, known only as “Peter”.

He manipulated them into paying his bills, depleting their life savings and taking out loans to fund his lavish lifestyle while promising to pay them back.

When he needed to swipe his credit card during dates, he would tell the women his “enemies” were tracking him through his transactions. 

The video starts with Davina saying she is the “enemy” Laviev is running from. A recording of Laviev telling one of the women about “security threats” then plays.

In the hilarious parody, Davina plays Candice Plaatjies, who is in charge of finances at Edgars. 

“Simon opened an account with us when he was in SA. He always had an excuse when we called him for payment,” she said. 

Donovan plays Derek Nel from the Edgars Intelligence Agency.

Watch their skit below:

READ MORE:

'The Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' lead nominations in battle for Oscars glory

Dark Western 'The Power of the Dog' led this year's field of Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Netflix and Mattel snatch up ‘Masters of the Universe’ movie

This is the latest victory in US toymakers’ competition for lucrative contracts with Hollywood studios in recent years
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Sneek peak of Pearl Thusi in the upcoming Netflix film ‘Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance’

"You are SA's flex to the world," one follower told Pearl.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Love at the lodge: this luxe Limpopo getaway is a guaranteed 'I do' Travel
  2. These cities have the most sustainable hotels in the world, and SA bags five ... Travel
  3. Manaka takes coffee roasting by the horns Food
  4. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  5. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022