Fostering and rewarding enterprise and initiative

The Rolex Awards for Enterprise were started in 1976 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the world’s first waterproof watch, the Rolex Oyster. Since then, this pioneering platform of support has assisted 155 inventors, explorers, scientists, biologists, oceanographers and thinkers who are driving change through education, communication, conservation and preservation.

The first call for entries for the Rolex Awards for Enterprise in 1976 was a resounding success as applications flooded in to the Rolex head office in Geneva. A huge gap in corporate philanthropy was being covered as mainstream funding was not always able to support inventive, ground-breaking ideas from all over the world. The Rolex Awards for Enterprise answered a need that nobody realised was there, and the first five Laureates were chosen two years later by a panel of independent experts in 1978.

What was originally envisioned as a one-off awards ceremony quickly gained momentum through the 1980s. In 1983 and 1987, 10 more Laureates from multidisciplinary backgrounds and from countries far afield were awarded and given the scope to scale up their work. The 1990s and 2000s dawned in a world that had changed in the blink of an eye, with a surge in new technologies, a growing global population and even more pressure on the planet’s dwindling resources. But the Rolex Awards for Enterprise Laureates rose to the challenge by empowering, perhaps for the first time, a new generation of youth passionate about protecting the planet.