‘Inventing Anna’s’ real life fake German heiress about to be given the deportation boot

A Russian-German woman convicted of fraud after she swindled businesses and friends while posing as a wealthy heiress is facing deportation from the US, according to reports.

Anna Sorokin, 31, was better known to her Manhattan friends as Anna Delvey, a would-be socialite decked out in expensive clothes whose credit cards came back declined with unnerving frequency despite her talk of having a trust fund.

Prosecutors say Sorokin stole $275,000 (R4.1m) from others while pretending she had a fortune of $67m (R1bn) through multiple acts of glamorous grifting in 2016 and 2017.

She was convicted in 2019 after her arrest in 2017.

Sorokin's story was fictionalised in the Netflix show Inventing Anna, produced by Bridgerton and Grey's Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes.

Now, according to the The New York Times, Sorokin is facing deportation for “overstaying her visa”. The fraudster has been battling her deportation since her release last year, the site further reported.

Her fate remains unclear as her lawyer reportedly filed an emergency stay against her deportation on Monday. US immigration authorities confirmed that she remained in their custody.

— Additional reporting by Reuters