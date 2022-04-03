Lots of very deep breaths, please: why free-diving is more than just ‘a sport’

Free-diving is offering fresh insights into the human body and its ability to adapt while also providing a better understanding of marine mammals

Humans have been diving into the deep blue for millennia. The Bajau of Indonesia dive for food and spend so much time in the water that the soles of their feet are soft and their spleens are notably larger than their land-based companions...