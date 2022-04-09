Joburg’s Lerai goes international with African slot in Nickelodeon awards

Politics student Lerai Rakoditsoe is about to become the first African host of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The show honours the year’s biggest hits in television, film, sports and music, as voted by Nickelodeon viewers throughout the world. It is best known for its signature “slimefest”, when stars are randomly bombarded from head to toe with bright green slime.

The award ceremony on Saturday night (1.30am on Sunday, in SA) will be held in Santa Monica, California, hosted by iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and US footballer Rob Gronkowski.

While Rakoditsoe will not be present at the awards, she will feature in pre-recordings used as inserts.

Rakoditsoe, who is studying political science and international relations at the University of Pretoria, was raised in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.