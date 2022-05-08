Humour

Working with others: proof that adults are just overgrown kids with pubes

Even when everyone got sent to work from home during lockdown, folks found new, innovative ways to show off their incompetence on Zoom

Most of us who have been employed have had that one colleague whose face we wanted to smash in. No, of course not, don’t be silly. I’m a responsible adult who does not believe in violence unless the state gives you a uniform, badge and a gun and lets you loose on defenceless Fees Must Fall students on the Wits campus...