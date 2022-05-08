Yearning for a change in your life? Try manifesting it

We speak to coach and author Jonti Mayer about the idea of manifestation — and how to get started in your own life

We’ve all been told, at some point in our lives, that we can’t always get what we want. But one man disagrees. A few years ago, Jonti Mayer published a book titled Conscious Manifestation: Master your life and your business from the inside out. ..