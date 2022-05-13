Fashion meets hi-tech features in this affordable new smartphone

Fashion meet hi-tech features in the HONOR X8, the newest addition to the brand’s reliable X series of smartphones.

This elegant device is available in a choice of two chic and versatile colours — Titanium Silver and Midnight Black — making it the perfect complement to any outfit.

Its stylish, flat-edged design with rounded corners makes it comfortable to hold and, as it’s ultra-slim, it’s easy to slide into pockets and the smallest handbags.

No matter what size bag you use, the HONOR X8 won’t weigh you down as it’s super lightweight: it barely tips the scales at a mere 177g.