‘I've never assaulted Johnny Depp or anyone else I've been romantically linked to, ever,’ says Heard

Amber Heard has denied accusations that she assaulted former husband Johnny Depp or any of her ex partners as Depp's legal team concluded its cross-examination of the actress.

Heard faced intense grilling from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team over two days, led by lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50m (about R795m), saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. He has testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship.

Heard, 36, has countersued Depp for $100m (about R1.58m), arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar. She said she only hit Depp to defend herself or her sister.

On Tuesday, Vasquez grilled Heard about the assault allegations against her, asking about an alleged domestic violence incident involving her ex Tasya van Ree.

Vasquez claimed that the Aquaman actress “committed domestic violence” against Van Ree during their relationship, to which Heard replied: “No, I did not.”