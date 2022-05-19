‘I've never assaulted Johnny Depp or anyone else I've been romantically linked to, ever,’ says Heard
The actress's gruelling two-day cross-examination by Depp's team has ended
Amber Heard has denied accusations that she assaulted former husband Johnny Depp or any of her ex partners as Depp's legal team concluded its cross-examination of the actress.
Heard faced intense grilling from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team over two days, led by lawyer Camille Vasquez.
Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50m (about R795m), saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. He has testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship.
Heard, 36, has countersued Depp for $100m (about R1.58m), arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar. She said she only hit Depp to defend herself or her sister.
On Tuesday, Vasquez grilled Heard about the assault allegations against her, asking about an alleged domestic violence incident involving her ex Tasya van Ree.
Vasquez claimed that the Aquaman actress “committed domestic violence” against Van Ree during their relationship, to which Heard replied: “No, I did not.”
Johnny Depp bombshell: Amber Heard accused of abusing former partnerPosted by Johnny Depp Fan LiveStream on Tuesday, May 17, 2022
“You assaulted her at a Seattle airport in 2009, didn't you? ... and people saw that,” the lawyer said. The actress went on to claim the article was planted in the press by Depp's PR team, seemingly in reaction to her applying for a temporary restraining order.
After some grilling, Vasquez said Depp wasn't the only partner Heard had assaulted, to which she replied: “I've never assaulted Mr Depp or anyone else that I've been romantically linked to, ever.”
Earlier, Heard was grilled on affectionate notes she wrote during her and Depp's short-lived marriage to challenge her accounts of frequent violence and bolster the Pirates of the Caribbean star's case for defamation.
Depp's attorney read entries from a journal Heard said the couple kept to share love notes.
“True love isn't about just the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No, it's about both,” Heard wrote in May 2015, two months after an argument in which the top of Depp's right middle finger was cut off.
“I still, perhaps more than ever, want to rip you apart, devour you and savour the taste,” she added.
Depp has said Heard threw a vodka bottle that injured his finger, while Heard said it was likely Depp harmed himself when he smashed a phone to “smithereens”.
In another journal excerpt, after their July 2015 honeymoon aboard the Orient Express, Heard said she “couldn't imagine a more gorgeous honeymoon”, and added, “I love you more and more every passing day”.
Heard told jurors on Monday Depp assaulted her and wrapped a T-shirt around her neck during the trip.
Asked about the entries, Heard said she tried to “nurture as much peace” as possible and “when things were good, they were really good”.
Vasquez also showed jurors a proposed schedule for her wedding to Depp. The agenda included time for a “dance party and drugs and music” after the rehearsal dinner.
“You planned to have drugs at your wedding to someone you characterise as a drug addict?” Vasquez asked.
Heard said the schedule was a draft that underwent changes.
The actors wed in February 2015 and their divorce was finalised about two years later.
Depp's legal case centres on a December 2018 opinion piece by Heard that appeared in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Heard was referencing him.
Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife beater”. A London high court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.
