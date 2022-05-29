On My Radar
Five minutes with comedian and TV presenter Donovan Goliath
Donovan Goliath, recent host of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ reunion, tells us what he's watching, who he's following, and where to find the best biryani
Donovan David Goliath (it’s really his full name) made waves in the business of comedy after a stint at the Comedy Underground in Melville in 2010. He decided to leave his job in advertising and go into comedy full-time while also working as a MC and presenter...
