×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

On My Radar

Five minutes with comedian and TV presenter Donovan Goliath

Donovan Goliath, recent host of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ reunion, tells us what he's watching, who he's following, and where to find the best biryani

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
29 May 2022 - 00:00

Donovan David Goliath (it’s really his full name) made waves in the business of comedy after a stint at the Comedy Underground in Melville in 2010. He decided to leave his job in advertising and go into comedy full-time while also working as a MC and presenter...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 31 cheeseburgers anyone? Toddler accidentally ordered McDonald’s worth over ... Food
  2. Namibia: Long roads to stunning spots and tourism with heart Travel
  3. Prawn feast anyone? Indulge in your favourite seafood at these eateries Food
  4. Wild Tales: A Karoo cabin to cosy up in peace and quiet Home & Gardening
  5. Changing your daily habits can unlock the ultimate travel experience Travel

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings