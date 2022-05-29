Interview

Viewers invest in a well-crafted crime drama: ‘Bloodlands’ star Lisa Dwan

The actress, who co-stars with James Nesbitt on the detective show, tells us about her character, filming in Belfast and why people love a good mystery

Executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and created and written by Chris Brandon, Bloodlands stars James Nesbitt as Belfast detective Tom Brannick who, while investigating a kidnapping, soon discovers that the case has a link with his own and Northern Ireland’s troubled past. We spoke to co-star Lisa Dwan about her role in the show and her experiences shooting in Northern Ireland...