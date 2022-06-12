Series Review

‘Pistol’ is a rotten spit in the face to intelligent tales about the punk scene

Danny Boyle's series about the groundbreaking Sex Pistols has little to offer that we don't already know and haven't already seen

Director Danny Boyle’s much publicised six-part biopic series about the fiery, brief though influential rise and fall of punk rock pioneers The Sex Pistols comes with certain expectations. These will depend on how much you already know about one of the most discussed and mythologised phenomenons in music history...