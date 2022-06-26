HOT LUNCH
Still slugging for SA
Aspasia Karras with Brian Mitchell
26 June 2022 - 00:00
Everyone I tell that I am meeting Brian Mitchell for a hot brunch has a story to tell about him...
Everyone I tell that I am meeting Brian Mitchell for a hot brunch has a story to tell about him...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.