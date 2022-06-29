Sex trafficker R Kelly seeks ‘lenient’ 10-year jail term as sentencing looms

R Kelly deserves no more than 10 years in prison despite his conviction for scheming over decades to recruit women and girls for sex, reflecting how his history as an abused child may have led to adult “hypersexuality”, the R&B singer’s lawyer said.

Kelly’s bid for leniency was detailed in a filing in a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday, one day before the 55-year-old known for the 1996 smash I Believe I Can Fly will be sentenced.

“The lion’s share of the conduct alleged is decades-old, demonstrating the defendant is not currently a risk to the public,” wrote Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean .

“As doctors Dietz and Sorrentino confirm, the defendant is neither a paedophile nor a sexual sadist.”

Prosecutors have said Kelly should spend more than 25 years behind bars, reflecting his continued danger to the public and lack of remorse for exploiting his fame to lure victims into his orbit to satisfy his predatory and sexual desires.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted last September of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines for prostitution.