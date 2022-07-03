Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly sues jail over suicide watch
Singer says 'harsh conditions' led to 'severe mental distress'
03 July 2022 - 00:00
R. Kelly is suing the Brooklyn jail that has housed him since his racketeering and sex crimes conviction, saying it put him on suicide watch after he received a 30-year prison sentence despite knowing he was not suicidal...
