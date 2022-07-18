Newly crowned Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane has dedicated her recent win to the women who have come before her — and those yet to come.
The 24-year-old made history at the international pageant on Friday night when she became the first woman of colour from SA to clinch the title.
The pageant took place at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland.
Taking to Instagram, Mswane expressed how much the win meant for her.
“I’m simply at a loss for words...” she said. “With this crown, I carry the hopes [and] dreams of women who have come before me and those to come. It serves as affirmation that no dream is too small, no journey insurmountable to conquer. May it be a constant reminder to allow your feet to lead you to wherever it is your heart desires.”
Mswane also thanked the Miss Supranational and Miss SA pageants.
“Thank you Miss Supranational for trusting me with this crown. I look forward to making this year a truly incredible one.
“My beloved Miss SA, SA and team Lali, your love kept me going and I’m filled with so much gratitude. We did it, Mzansi,” she said.
Lalela Mswane dedicates her historic Miss Supranational win to women who came before her
'With this crown, I carry the hopes [and] dreams of women who have come before me and those to come,' says Mswane
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Newly crowned Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane has dedicated her recent win to the women who have come before her — and those yet to come.
The 24-year-old made history at the international pageant on Friday night when she became the first woman of colour from SA to clinch the title.
The pageant took place at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland.
Taking to Instagram, Mswane expressed how much the win meant for her.
“I’m simply at a loss for words...” she said. “With this crown, I carry the hopes [and] dreams of women who have come before me and those to come. It serves as affirmation that no dream is too small, no journey insurmountable to conquer. May it be a constant reminder to allow your feet to lead you to wherever it is your heart desires.”
Mswane also thanked the Miss Supranational and Miss SA pageants.
“Thank you Miss Supranational for trusting me with this crown. I look forward to making this year a truly incredible one.
“My beloved Miss SA, SA and team Lali, your love kept me going and I’m filled with so much gratitude. We did it, Mzansi,” she said.
Before being crowned the winner, Mswane described the Miss Supranational journey as a blessing.
“I don’t think words could express my gratitude for this experience. The people I have crossed paths with, the memories I have made and the things I have learnt have all been so enriching,” she said.
“A big thank you to you team SA and all of team Lali across the world. I have been warmed by all your constant love and words of encouragement throughout this journey.
“Miss SA, I will forever be grateful for granting me the opportunity to have this experience and for supporting me through it all.
“Thank you for making this one of the most beautiful experiences and making each and every delegate seen and heard. My heart is filled with the utmost appreciation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Lalela Mswane ‘overwhelmed’ as she's crowned Miss Supranational 2022
Lalela Mswane flies SA's flag high as she's crowned Miss Supranational 2022
Designer turns Miss SA ‘into beautiful African Queen’ with national costume
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos