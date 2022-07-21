What to look forward to at this year’s Turbine Art Fair

This year is the 10th iteration of the Turbine Art Fair — an art fair and showcase of the best of SA talent. The fair will be held at a new venue this year but once again brings together artists, galleries and curators from around SA to exhibit and sell their art to experienced and novice art collectors.
This is what you can look forward to at the 2022 Turbine Art Fair.
TAF TALKS
As always, visitors to the fair can participate in the interactive talks programme which will be running throughout the weekend and sharpen their knowledge of the arts in SA.
On Friday, the scheduled talks will cover the world of NFTs; building a fulfilling career in the arts; and the cultural landscape of biennales, fairs, and production.
Saturday’s line-up includes topics on identities of production; SA’s cultural future; the intersection of fashion, photography, and art; and art collecting.
Sunday’s programme will conclude with talks about understanding visual cues in art, Johannesburg as the centre of cultural production in SA, and trends and stylisation in visual art and photography.
TAF WALKABOUTS
Walkabouts of the fair by experts and art lovers will be taking place daily with wireless headsets.
Join TAF manager Aysha Waja for insider highlights, explore what has been done to mentor young artists and creatives in the Unearthed special project section of the fair, or learn more about the artists transitioning from their institutions of learning to the art market in the Talent Grad Show special project.
Twenty spaces will be available per walkabout and walkabouts can be booked on a first come, first served basis on the website.
TAF KIDS
This year, the TAF kids programme is being presented in collaboration with Imbali Visual Literacy Project and the Radisson Red hotel for children between the ages of 5 and 12. Tickets are available for Saturday and Sunday, cost R75, and include a number of creative activities to keep children busy at the Radisson Red hotel in Oxford Parks.
TAF CAPSULE
Focused on sparking a conversation around democratising art investment, the TAF will be showcasing work from artist and pioneer of modernist painting in SA Pat Mautloa. For this exercise, a large-scale work from Mautloa will be broken up into smaller pieces and sold separately with the idea of making a piece of collectable art available to younger collectors who might otherwise not have had the opportunity.
TAF OFF THE GRID
Curated by Maja Marx — who will also be doing walkabouts — the Off the Grid exhibition A Pebble in the Mouth showcases the work of mid-career artists who operate outside main galleries in an attempt to support and sustain their careers. Participating artists include Jeanne Hoffman, Yonela Makoba, Dominique Edwards, Bella Knemeyer, and Sivan Zeffertt.
• Visit the TAF online or at the new underground venue at the Oxford Parks Precinct from 21 — 24 July. Tickets cost R150 online and R180 at the door. A weekend pass valid from Friday to Sunday costs R300. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Turbine Art Fair website.
