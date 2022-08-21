WTF is Going On?

Are you a ‘think-pink’ Barbie type or a ‘greige’ Coastal Granny?

If the trend oracles are to be believed, then these two extreme poles of female representativeness are having a moment

If fashion is a social barometer, taking the temperature of where we find ourselves in the world right now, then I am reeling. Am I hot or am I very, very cold? I am experiencing sartorial vertigo. Is my fashion spirit animal more Barbiecore or do I tend to Coastal Grandmother? I ask this seriously. If the trend oracles are to be believed then these two extreme poles of female representativeness are having a moment...