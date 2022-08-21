WTF is Going On?
Are you a ‘think-pink’ Barbie type or a ‘greige’ Coastal Granny?
If the trend oracles are to be believed, then these two extreme poles of female representativeness are having a moment
21 August 2022 - 00:02
If fashion is a social barometer, taking the temperature of where we find ourselves in the world right now, then I am reeling. Am I hot or am I very, very cold? I am experiencing sartorial vertigo. Is my fashion spirit animal more Barbiecore or do I tend to Coastal Grandmother? I ask this seriously. If the trend oracles are to be believed then these two extreme poles of female representativeness are having a moment...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.