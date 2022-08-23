×

IN PICS | J.Lo vs Sarah Hyland: Which celebrity wedding won?

J.Lo and Ben Affleck held a second wedding ceremony the same day 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland and her beau Wells Adams tied the knot

23 August 2022 - 13:00
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a second wedding this past weekend. File image.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

It was a weekend of “reunions” at two celebrity weddings, with one popular sitcom cast reuniting at a colleague's wedding, while another famous couple sealed their reunion with yet another lavish ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their nuptials with a three-day wedding extravaganza after secretly tying the knot at a chapel in Las Vegas in July.

The couple announced their marriage in a newsletter, with Lopez revealing they flew to the desert city in Nevada for a marriage licence and to tie the knot at a chapel with only their children present.

This weekend's three-day Old Hollywood-themed event, held in Savannah, Georgia, saw the couple host a second ceremony with extended family and friends, with the latter featuring a slew of celebrities.

According to Daily Mail, the couple were followed on the snow white carpet by family members and children. 

On the other side of the US, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland tied the knot with her longtime beau Wells Adams in an intimate ceremony at a winery in California on Saturday, People reported.

The nuptials saw family, friends and her Modern Family cast mates in attendance. The likes of Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter — who played her younger sister in the popular sitcom — and Julie Bowen, her on-screen mother.

The stunning bride, 31, has since shared pics from the affair with her 9.6-million Instagram followers.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

