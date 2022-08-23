×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Harry praises Rwanda’s ‘show of unity, resilience’ during surprise visit to genocide memorial

Duke and duchess of Sussex plan to visit UK and Germany next month

23 August 2022 - 08:56
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Prince Harry paid a surprise visit to Africa recently, visiting Mozambique and Rwanda. File image.
Prince Harry paid a surprise visit to Africa recently, visiting Mozambique and Rwanda. File image.
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, said he was “profoundly moved by what I have witnessed” during his visit to Rwanda recently.

The duke made a surprise visit to the country over the weekend, after an unannounced visit to Mozambique's Indian Ocean coast last week, according to reports.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry took a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists “on a tour of the pristine Bazaruto archipelago in his role as president of African Parks”.

He then followed this up with a visit to Rwanda, making a pit stop at the Kigali Genocide Memorial where he left a note in the visitors' book.

The prince's visit was also carried out as part of his work as president of African Parks.

In the message, shared by royal author Omid Scobie, the duke said, “I am profoundly moved by what I have witnessed ... what an incredible show of unity and resilience we now see. Thank you for showing us all the way to healing and forgiveness. You are setting an example across the world.”

Harry also met Rwandan President Paul Kagame during his trip.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed the duke and his wife, Meghan, will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities.

The couple, who now live in California, US, with their two children after stepping down as working royals, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on September 5 and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children on September 8. They will also attend an event in Germany on September 6 to mark one year to go until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans, which are due to be held in Düsseldorf.

According to reports, the couple aren't planning to see the Cambridges during their visit but may pay a visit to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Harry, Meghan to visit UK next month but ‘have no plans to see Cambridges’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities but reportedly ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Here’s why Prince Harry gave Mandela Day speech at the UN

Foundation weighs in after duke created a stir for his selection as speaker.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Harry ‘felt closest to my mom, knew I found a soul mate in my wife’ in Africa

Duke paid tribute to continent in his Mandela Day speech at the UN.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A scrumdown with Bok captain Siya Kolisi Lifestyle
  2. Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri on her first meal after winning, homecoming dish Food
  3. Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo bring peace, love and harmony to US Lifestyle
  4. Zozibini Tunzi 2.0: Beauty queen dishes on her foundation, dealing with racism ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | African-themed ‘Lego’ set builds on striking Ndebele colours Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point