Harry praises Rwanda’s ‘show of unity, resilience’ during surprise visit to genocide memorial
Duke and duchess of Sussex plan to visit UK and Germany next month
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, said he was “profoundly moved by what I have witnessed” during his visit to Rwanda recently.
The duke made a surprise visit to the country over the weekend, after an unannounced visit to Mozambique's Indian Ocean coast last week, according to reports.
According to the Daily Mail, Harry took a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists “on a tour of the pristine Bazaruto archipelago in his role as president of African Parks”.
He then followed this up with a visit to Rwanda, making a pit stop at the Kigali Genocide Memorial where he left a note in the visitors' book.
The prince's visit was also carried out as part of his work as president of African Parks.
In the message, shared by royal author Omid Scobie, the duke said, “I am profoundly moved by what I have witnessed ... what an incredible show of unity and resilience we now see. Thank you for showing us all the way to healing and forgiveness. You are setting an example across the world.”
Harry also met Rwandan President Paul Kagame during his trip.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed the duke and his wife, Meghan, will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities.
The couple, who now live in California, US, with their two children after stepping down as working royals, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on September 5 and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children on September 8. They will also attend an event in Germany on September 6 to mark one year to go until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans, which are due to be held in Düsseldorf.
According to reports, the couple aren't planning to see the Cambridges during their visit but may pay a visit to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
