‘It would be like returning to a crime scene’: Chris Rock turns down Oscars gig

Chris Rock has revealed that he was asked to host next year's Academy Awards but declined as returning “would be like returning to a crime scene”, according to reports.

The US comedian made headlines earlier this year when award-winning actor Will Smith walked on stage while the former was presenting and slapped him on live TV.

At the March 27 televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in King Richard. After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.

Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.

On Monday, a US publication, the Arizona Republic, revealed that the comedian told attendees at a Sunday night show that organisers had asked him to return but he refused.