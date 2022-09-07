Duke and duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany as part of their charity work.
The tour started successfully on Monday with an appearance at the One Young World summit in Manchester in the UK, where Meghan gave a keynote address, her proud hubby looking on in support.
Elegantly dressed, she told attendees they “are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now”.
Then on Tuesday it was off to Germany for the couple to mark a year until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans, where they were met by adoring fans in Düsseldorf.
Meghan and Harry return to the UK on Thursday for an awards ceremony for seriously ill children in London.
Here are images from the visit.
WATCH | Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany
The couple isn't expected to meet up with the royal family though
— Additional reporting by Reuters
