Lifestyle

WATCH | Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany

The couple isn't expected to meet up with the royal family though

07 September 2022 - 11:02
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer

Duke and duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a whirlwind tour of the UK and Germany as part of their charity work.

The tour started successfully on Monday with an appearance at the One Young World summit in Manchester in the UK, where Meghan gave a keynote address, her proud hubby looking on in support.  

Elegantly dressed, she told attendees they “are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now”.

Then on Tuesday it was off to Germany for the couple to mark a year until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans, where they were met by adoring fans in Düsseldorf.

Meghan and Harry return to the UK on Thursday for an awards ceremony for seriously ill children in London.

Here are images from the visit.

Meghan Markle speaks at the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit in Manchester, UK, on Monday.
Meghan Markle speaks at the opening ceremony of the One Young World summit in Manchester, UK, on Monday.
Image: Molly Darlington/Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the One Young World summit.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the One Young World summit.
Image: Molly Darlington/Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to soldiers in Dusseldorf ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to soldiers in Dusseldorf ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Image: Benjamin Westhoff/Reuters
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the 2023 Invictus Games One Year To Go event.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the 2023 Invictus Games One Year To Go event.
Image: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Prince Harry is greeted by well-wishers and a pet dog at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event.
Prince Harry is greeted by well-wishers and a pet dog at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Meghan Markle takes selfies with Invictus athletes at the One Year To Go event.
Meghan Markle takes selfies with Invictus athletes at the One Year To Go event.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are presented with sports shirts bearing their children's names by Invictus athletes.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are presented with sports shirts bearing their children's names by Invictus athletes.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Meghan Markle talks to onlookers at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event.
Meghan Markle talks to onlookers at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event.
Image: Benjamin Westhoff/Reuters

— Additional reporting by Reuters

