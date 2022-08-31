“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”
Diana was involved with more than 100 charities, including many which worked on behalf of homeless people, children and those with HIV/Aids.
Harry, now 37, and his American wife Meghan Markle moved to the US two years ago to lead a more independent life. They live in a mansion in California with their young children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.
He and his brother Prince William, 40, have spoken of the trauma Diana's death caused and how it affected their mental health for years.
“Every day I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatise those experiencing HIV/Aids ... I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be,” he said.
— Reuters
Harry hopes 25th anniversary of Diana’s death will be ‘filled with memories’
Image: Jasper Juinen/Reuters
Prince Harry said he wished his children had met his mother Princess Diana and hoped the 25th anniversary of her death on Wednesday would be a day filled with memories and love.
Harry was just 12 years old when Diana was killed on August 31 1997 when the limousine in which she and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris while speeding away from paparazzi on motorbikes.
The prince was speaking at a dinner on Thursday after competing in a polo match in Carbondale, Colorado, on behalf of the Sentebale charity he founded in 2006 with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso to help children and young people.
Sentebale means “forget me not” in Sesotho.
"[Wednesday] is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death and she most certainly will never be forgotten. I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it,” Harry said, according to the charity.
“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”
Diana was involved with more than 100 charities, including many which worked on behalf of homeless people, children and those with HIV/Aids.
Harry, now 37, and his American wife Meghan Markle moved to the US two years ago to lead a more independent life. They live in a mansion in California with their young children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.
He and his brother Prince William, 40, have spoken of the trauma Diana's death caused and how it affected their mental health for years.
“Every day I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatise those experiencing HIV/Aids ... I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be,” he said.
— Reuters
READ MORE:
Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches more than R14m at auction
Is Princess Diana still the ‘queen of people’s hearts’ 25 years after death?
WATCH | Prince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at UN
Prince William hails 2022 Diana Award winners for their 'compassion, bravery'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos