×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Harry hopes 25th anniversary of Diana’s death will be ‘filled with memories’

31 August 2022 - 11:30 By Kylie MacLellan
A man reads a paper paying tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, as a grief-stricken woman covers her face on the steps of Saint Paul's cathedral in London.
A man reads a paper paying tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, as a grief-stricken woman covers her face on the steps of Saint Paul's cathedral in London.
Image: Jasper Juinen/Reuters

Prince Harry said he wished his children had met his mother Princess Diana and hoped the 25th anniversary of her death on Wednesday would be a day filled with memories and love.

Harry was just 12 years old when Diana was killed on August 31 1997 when the limousine in which she and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris while speeding away from paparazzi on motorbikes.

The prince was speaking at a dinner on Thursday after competing in a polo match in Carbondale, Colorado, on behalf of the Sentebale charity he founded in 2006 with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso to help children and young people.

Sentebale means “forget me not” in Sesotho.

"[Wednesday] is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death and she most certainly will never be forgotten. I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it,” Harry said, according to the charity.

“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

Diana was involved with more than 100 charities, including many which worked on behalf of homeless people, children and those with HIV/Aids.

Harry, now 37, and his American wife Meghan Markle moved to the US two years ago to lead a more independent life. They live in a mansion in California with their young children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

He and his brother Prince William, 40, have spoken of the trauma Diana's death caused and how it affected their mental health for years.

“Every day I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatise those experiencing HIV/Aids ... I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be,” he said.

— Reuters

READ MORE:

Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches more than R14m at auction

A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (R14,375,051) at an auction held at ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Is Princess Diana still the ‘queen of people’s hearts’ 25 years after death?

A quarter of a century after her death at the age of just 36, Princess Diana remains a source of fascination to people around the world and her fate ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

WATCH | Prince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at UN

Britain's Prince Harry spoke on Monday at the United Nations about seeking insight from the late Nelson Mandela during a time of global uncertainty ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Prince William hails 2022 Diana Award winners for their 'compassion, bravery'

He said winners, who will be unveiled later today, are a "personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all".
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mandla Mandela claps back at Meghan's comparison of her wedding with his ... Lifestyle
  2. Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches more than R14m at auction Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Hero's homecoming welcome for new Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri Lifestyle
  4. Jacob Zuma shows off his kicks Lifestyle
  5. Best and worst dressed: MTV Video Music Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)