‘It’s very nice to be back’: Harry and Meghan kick off UK, Germany tour

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delivered her first speech in Britain since she and husband Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties, telling a summit for young leaders that they were aiding “the positive and necessary” change in the world.

The speech came a week after publication of an interview with The Cut magazine in which she again voiced criticism of how she and Harry had been treated by the royal family, causing a stir in British newspapers.

“It is very nice to be back in the UK,” Meghan said in the keynote address to the One Young World summit in Manchester, northern England, which Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, also attended.

“You are the future, but I would like to add to that, that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment.”

Meghan recounted her first experience at the summit in 2014 when she was invited to be a counsellor at One Young World.

“I'm thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time,” she said, drawing cheers from the audience. “To meet again here on UK soil with him by my side makes it all feel full circle.”