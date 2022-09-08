SPOTLIGHT | Survival movie ‘Fall’ out; Steven Spielberg special; all the Safta winners; Akin Omotoso up close

In this week's episode of Spotlight, there’s something for everyone. New cinema releases, classic re-releases on the biggest screens, awards to the best local talent, and an exclusive interview with renowned actor and director Akin Omotoso.

Directed by Scott Mann, Fall is an edge-of-your-seat survival thriller out at cinemas. For besties Becky and Hunter, life is all about conquering fears. But when they climb to the top of a dizzyingly high, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Starring Virginia Gardner, Grace Caroline Currey and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Steven Spielberg fans are in for a treat with the re-release of two iconic classics Jaws and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, which cinephiles can watch on Imax screens for the first time. At a 50% bite off the normal ticket prices, catch the ET daytime shows and Jaws evening shows from September 9. Book your tickets at www.sterkinekor.com

MultiChoice was the big winner at the 16th SA Film & Television Awards (Saftas) this week, scooping 54 Golden Horns, with Showmax’s Tali's Baby Diary and Glasshouse and Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity bagging five awards each. For a full list of winners, visit our Facebook page @SpotlightSouthAfrica.

Prime Video is delighting fantasy fans with the epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s also streaming Afrikaans film Pou, a Gothic horror that delves into the recesses of the Afrikaner psyche.

Presenter Collette Prince bagged an exclusive interview with world-renowned Nigerian actor and director Akin Omotoso (Generations, God is African), who’s bringing the first original Zulu series The Brave Ones to Netflix from September 16.

Catch the full interview on @Spotlight South Africa and on TimesLIVE. For a list of current and new movie trailers & interviews and more, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!