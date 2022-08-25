×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | New ‘After’ movie hits screens; explosive local series ‘Ludik’ debuts; Global Citizen countdown

Love is tested to the max in ‘After Ever Happy’; cuteness overload in family animation ‘Best Birthday Ever’; Arnold Vosloo stars in Netflix’s first original Afrikaans series; get the inside track and join the action in the event of the year

25 August 2022 - 15:31

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Watch all episodes

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways

Spotlight shines a light on two new movie releases this week; the first Afrikaans series on Netflix; and exciting announcements about this year’s Global Citizen Festival. 

The latest film in the After romantic drama series, After Ever Happy, hits cinemas this week. Based on the hugely popular novels by Anna Todd, the movie series stars Josephine Langford (Tessa) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the brooding Hardin. As shocking secrets are revealed in the fourth instalment, Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple girl she was when she met Hardin, any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell for. Will their love survive the revelations?

Also out this week is the adorable family animation movie Best Birthday Ever, with a voice cast that includes Jennifer Saunders. Little Charlie, a small rabbit who lives with his loving family at the edge of town, has a happy life before his baby sister Clara is born and turns his world upside down. 

Netflix is releasing the first Afrikaans original with its explosive six-part series Ludik, streaming from August 26. Tycoon Daan Ludik, played by SA-born Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo as the stoic lead, has to drag his empire out of a scandalous mess of murder, guns and illegal diamonds. Don’t miss Collette Prince’s interviews with some of the cast.

And, finally, Spotlight covers the countdown to the tenth Global Citizen Festival, being held this year in Ghana and New York in two parallel events on September 24. Since 2012, Global Citizen has hosted festivals around the world, uniting artists, activists and leaders with a mission to end extreme poverty. Collette gives the inside track on the artist line-up and build-up to this year’s festival.  Make sure to play your part in changing the world on www.globalcitizen.org

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!

WATCH RECENT EPISODES:

SPOTLIGHT | Blockbuster ‘Nope’ hits screens; local gangster movie wins award; exciting African lifestyle series

Don’t miss Jordan Peele’s brilliant and terrifying new sci-fi horror; stream acclaimed SA movie ‘Margarine’ on Prime Video; be inspired by Africa’s ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SPOTLIGHT | Idris Elba in terrifying ‘Beast’; Hindi take on ‘Forest Gump’; Khanyi Mbau gets roasted

Survival thriller filmed in SA will get pulses racing; heart-warming Indian remake of the classic; Mohale and Somizi’s series face off on Showmax and ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

SPOTLIGHT | Non-stop all-star action on 'Bullet Train', 'Paws of Fury' in cinemas; local TV drama tops charts

Get on board the new comedy-drama with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock; meet the loveable dog with dreams of being a Samurai; powerful female characters ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

WATCH THE 'JUSTICE SERVED' QUIZ SERIES:

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Watch the first fun fact or fiction quiz with the cast of Netflix series ‘Justice Served’

This amusing format with some of the stars of this exciting new local drama will entertain and inform fans, so catch episode one here
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Watch the second fact or fiction quiz with the cast of Netflix series ‘Justice Served’

Catch episode two of this fun format with some of the stars of this exciting new local drama, designed to entertain and inform fans
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Watch the final ‘Justice Served’ fact or fiction quiz with the cast of the Netflix series

Catch the third and final episode of this fun format, designed to entertain and inform fans, with some of the stars of this exciting local drama
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. A scrumdown with Bok captain Siya Kolisi Lifestyle
  2. Meghan Markle says son saved from nursery fire by Zimbabwean nanny during SA ... Lifestyle
  3. Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri on her first meal after winning, homecoming dish Food
  4. Fashion designer Coenraad De Mol has died The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. LISTEN | Redi tackles waste, packaging and sustainability in new podcast Food

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court