×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

WATCH | King Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace

09 September 2022 - 16:27 By Reuters and Khanyisile Ngcobo

Britain's new monarch King Charles stopped to get out of his car while arriving at Buckingham Palace on Friday and shook hands with members of the public after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Charles stepped out of the royal car to huge cheers from a crowd gathered outside the palace, TV footage showed. 

Thousands of mourners seen on Friday afternoon have been gathering there since the news of the late queen's ill health.

Charles arrived from Balmoral Castle in Scotland with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, where they had stayed overnight after rushing to his mother's side before her death.

The queen took her final breath with Charles and Princess Anne by her side, according to reports.

She was 96.

Charles, who will be known by the regnal name King Charles III, on Thursday night paid tribute to his beloved mother and cherished sovereign in his first act as king.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world,” he said.

READ MORE:

NEWSMAKER | Charles, Britain's conflicted new monarch

With the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a ...
News
20 hours ago

Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III

Clarence House confirmed on Thursday that Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, ...
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Charles mourns death of ‘beloved mother’ in first statement as king

New king shares statement on queen just hours after her death was announced.
News
20 hours ago

Britain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning

Britain's King Charles will address a nation in mourning on Friday following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, the only monarch most Britons ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III Lifestyle
  2. ‘Tolkien is turning in his grave’ — Elon Musk sparks war of words with ‘The ... Lifestyle
  3. Harry’s children entitled to prince, princess titles, but will they use them? Lifestyle
  4. Queen Elizabeth has died, surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle Lifestyle
  5. Harry joins royals in Scotland as queen remains under ‘medical supervision’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'