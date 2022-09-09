Thousands of mourners seen on Friday afternoon have been gathering there since the news of the late queen's ill health.
Charles arrived from Balmoral Castle in Scotland with his wife Queen Consort Camilla, where they had stayed overnight after rushing to his mother's side before her death.
The queen took her final breath with Charles and Princess Anne by her side, according to reports.
She was 96.
Charles, who will be known by the regnal name King Charles III, on Thursday night paid tribute to his beloved mother and cherished sovereign in his first act as king.
“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world,” he said.
WATCH | King Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace
Britain's new monarch King Charles stopped to get out of his car while arriving at Buckingham Palace on Friday and shook hands with members of the public after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Charles stepped out of the royal car to huge cheers from a crowd gathered outside the palace, TV footage showed.
