WATCH | ‘Why be an EFF when you can be a Herman’ — Coconut Kelz’s hilarious tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Image: Supplied/DStv Now
Satirist Coconut Kelz has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch's death last week.
In a viral video the “young Caucasian woman trapped in a black woman’s body” took aim at those who celebrated the queen’s passing, saying she helped civilise Africa.
“First of all, Queen Elizabeth was a servant of the people, not in the way her servants are servants, but still,” joked Kelz.
“If it wasn’t for her, you guys would still be in your grass skirts, living in the jungles and ululating for food. She gave you roads, clothes, language and Christianity.”
She also sarcastically responded to the EFF’s statement about not mourning the queen's death.
“Why be an EFF when you can be a Herman. He is one of the good ones, you guys,” she said.
The video drew sharp reactions from many on social media, and Kelz said she was put on blast by “older, mainly white liberals”.
“They’ll tell me they like my videos until it touches them. Then they message me and tell me they used to like me, but now they don’t. Or that I ‘took it too far’ and they expect that I’ll what? Delete it? Apologise for hurting their feelings through exposing what they obviously feel or touching on a subject they think is too sensitive?” she said.
She said she doesn’t make videos with the intention to offend.
“Wanting me to ‘behave’ (whatever that means) so that you’re not uncomfortable is peak caucasity. Let’s interrogate why a video made you uncomfortable but not think trying to intimidate me is going to work.
“Lastly, like 80% of what I say in my videos is from comments I’ve read online so if you don’t like it, tell people to stop being so ridiculous. LOL,” she said.
