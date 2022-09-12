Black has been a colour producing some of Thuso’s most memorable fashion moments, however, it is probably time for the star to venture into new shades after this red carpet moment.
Coconut Kelz, Lemii Loco, Thuso: Best and worst dressed of the week
The fashion streets are calling — see who made heads turn and who left them shaking
Image: Veli Nhlapo
As the quiet before the Emmys storm begins to rumble, some of our favourite creatives, actors, musicians and content creators took to their nearest red carpets to show us what they’ve got.
It was all about being a head-turner, and whether they made it effortless or effortful, here are the best looks we got this week.
BEST
COCONUT KELZ
You can never go wrong with an old Hollywood-inspired look, and it certainly was a head-turner for Lesego Tlhabi, aka Coconut Kelz. She is never been one to disappoint and this look certainly celebrates her love for sparkles.
The dazzling sequence is well made and the off-shoulder sleeves give it an ease rather than over-the-top drama. The gown fits like a glove, accentuating all the right curves in all the right places. Taking it easy with a soft beat, her chocolate hair is the perfect complement to her warm dress.
LUKA SABBAT
As the fall season creeps in for American style stars, Luka Sabbat reminds us why we all love winter. Many could easily look like a dumpster on the go with this look only Luka could pull off. The androgynous nature of the look meets the streets in those heeled boots, all brought together beautifully with his baggy two-piece outfit.
KIM JAYDE
Never one to be seen missing a beat, Kim Jayde stuns in this dramatic red number. While it would be boring to go for matching red high tops, the look would have been better with silver Air Jordans rather than the rainbow ones that clashed with her outfit.
WORST
DONOVAN GOLIATH AND DAVINA GORDON
Donovan and Davina are a comedic and social media power couple. When it comes to their jibes and posts, they are simply unrivalled. However, it was a let down when they took to the red carpet this past weekend in underwhelming MaXhosa looks. Perhaps saving some memorable moments for another award show, the pair could have considered tongue-in-cheek drama for their looks.
The pair could have also gone for the unexpected by pattern blocking pieces from MaXhosa with the kimonos by layering them.
MOLEMO LEHOKO
Oh dear. Where do we even begin with this disappointing look? Molemo Lehoko (Lemii Loco) is a lesson on styling a formal look. The look becomes calamitous, mixing too many elements of formal wear. The blazer, waistcoat and bow tie aren’t bad together but are lost when paired with semi-formal jeans that are made worse when rolled up and topped with a pair of loafers.
Keeping the beanie, Molemo could have given us a moment with the top half of his look and a pair of straight-cut trousers and sneakers making it an elevated streetwear vibe. We hope to see much better from the budding star.
THUSO MBEDU
Black has been a colour producing some of Thuso’s most memorable fashion moments, however, it is probably time for the star to venture into new shades after this red carpet moment.
The Woman King star is statuesque in this number, giving her usual bit of sexy and elegance all elongated by the details of the dress. However, the edgy nature of it is calling for a dramatic eye. Whether smoky eyes with a gradient or one with a daring artistic approach, we could do with a bigger fashion risk from the star to make this moment even more unforgettable.
